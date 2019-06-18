Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Retired Oklahoma judge to mediate opioid settlement funds
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 9:22 am EDT
NORMAN, Okla. — A former Oklahoma State Supreme Court justice will attempt to resolve a dispute over how to disburse an $85 million settlement of a state lawsuit with Teva Pharmaceuticals.
Cleveland Count District Judge Thad Balkman said Monday that retired Judge Steven Taylor will serve as special master to help find a way to handle the funds arising from a lawsuit that accused drug companies of contributing to the opioid epidemic.
Gov. Kevin Stitt, lawmakers and cities say the May 26 settlement conflicts with a law directing any settlement funds into the state treasury. The law was passed after lawmakers grumbled about how state Attorney General Mike Hunter structured a $270 million settlement with Purdue Pharma in the lawsuit.
Oklahoma’s lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson over the opioid epidemic is continuing.
The Associated Press
