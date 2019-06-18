Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Arizona man beheads roommate's dog as she moves out
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 9:44 am EDT
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Arizona police say a man mutilated and beheaded his roommate’s dog as she moved out of the home that the two shared in a Phoenix suburb.
Police in the city of Buckeye said Sunday that 21-year-old Jose Vega Meza was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of animal cruelty and a count of misdemeanour assault for an alleged attack on another inmate.
The man’s roommate told police she lost track of her dog as she moved her belongings out of the home.
Her friends later saw Vega Meza as he loaded a small box onto a truck.
Police say the woman confronted him and found her headless dog inside the box.
It was unclear whether Vega Meza had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
