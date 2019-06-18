Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria, says chief of defence staff

OTTAWA — Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, says a Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Vance, who delivered the news before a federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified, but did not immediately release a name.

The Canadian Press

