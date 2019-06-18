Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Martha Stewart offers business advice to cannabis industry leaders
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 5:28 pm EDT
Martha Stewart, the food and lifestyles guru, addresses the audience at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Food and lifestyles guru Martha Stewart says the recipe for success she has followed throughout her career also applies to cannabis companies — offer quality products at fair prices.
Stewart spoke to about 650 cannabis industry leaders Tuesday at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, N.B.
In February, Stewart joined Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. in an advisory role to help develop a new line of products.
The company said it would use Stewart’s knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to both humans and pets.
Stewart says she was introduced to Canopy Growth by Snoop Dogg, a noted marijuana aficionado.
Her ties to the rapper go back to at least 2015, when she baked brownies on “The Martha Stewart Show” with him and hinted that he could add some weed to the recipe.
The crowd in Saint John roared with laughter when Stewart said Snoop Dogg is always high.