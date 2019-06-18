Martha Stewart offers business advice to cannabis industry leaders

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Food and lifestyles guru Martha Stewart says the recipe for success she has followed throughout her career also applies to cannabis companies — offer quality products at fair prices.

Stewart spoke to about 650 cannabis industry leaders Tuesday at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, N.B.

In February, Stewart joined Ontario-based Canopy Growth Corp. in an advisory role to help develop a new line of products.

The company said it would use Stewart’s knowledge of consumer products while exploring the effectiveness of hemp-derived CBD and other cannabinoids as they relate to both humans and pets.

Stewart says she was introduced to Canopy Growth by Snoop Dogg, a noted marijuana aficionado.

Her ties to the rapper go back to at least 2015, when she baked brownies on “The Martha Stewart Show” with him and hinted that he could add some weed to the recipe.

The crowd in Saint John roared with laughter when Stewart said Snoop Dogg is always high.

The Canadian Press