Mariska Hargitay: Haven't been in touch with Linda Fairstein
by Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 10:55 am EDT
This photo combo shows from left, actress Mariska Hargitay and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein. Hargitay says she has not been in touch with friend Linda Fairstein after the former “Central Park Five” prosecutor was dropped by her publisher, though the actress acknowledged Fairstein resigned from the board of a charity she founded. In an interview with The Associated Press, Hargitay said, “No, I have not talked to her. She did resign from my board.” Fairstein was on the board of Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation, which assists survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse. (Katherine Marks/Penguin Random House/Evan Agostini via AP)
NEW YORK — “Law & Order: SUV” star Mariska Hargitay says she hasn’t been in touch with friend Linda Fairstein since the former “Central Park Five” prosecutor was dropped by her publisher, though the actress acknowledged Fairstein resigned from the board of a charity she founded.
Fairstein was on the board of the Joyful Heart Foundation, which assists survivors of abuse.
In an op-ed last week in The Wall Street Journal, Fairstein condemned how she is portrayed in the Netflix series “When They See Us,” about the wrongful convictions of five black and Latino teens in the rape of a white jogger. Fairstein oversaw the case and went on to become a bestselling author.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Hargitay said she’s “known (Linda) for a long time” and was introduced to her by “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf.