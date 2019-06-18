Mariska Hargitay: Haven't been in touch with Linda Fairstein

NEW YORK — “Law & Order: SUV” star Mariska Hargitay says she hasn’t been in touch with friend Linda Fairstein since the former “Central Park Five” prosecutor was dropped by her publisher, though the actress acknowledged Fairstein resigned from the board of a charity she founded.

Fairstein was on the board of the Joyful Heart Foundation, which assists survivors of abuse.

In an op-ed last week in The Wall Street Journal, Fairstein condemned how she is portrayed in the Netflix series “When They See Us,” about the wrongful convictions of five black and Latino teens in the rape of a white jogger. Fairstein oversaw the case and went on to become a bestselling author.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Hargitay said she’s “known (Linda) for a long time” and was introduced to her by “Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press