Marijuana industry aims at environmental, ethical goals

LOS ANGELES — An alliance of large marijuana businesses has a message for the public: We’re good corporate citizens.

The 45-member Global Cannabis Partnership that includes Canopy Growth Corp. and other major companies issued guidelines Tuesday aimed at minimizing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting ethical conduct and responsible pot use.

Executive Director Kim Wilson says the emerging legal industry is “in a unique position to set a new bar for socially responsible practices.”

As the once-illegal marijuana economy evolves into a multibillion-dollar industry, the guidelines appear aimed at assuring consumers that those companies are operating with their interests in mind, not just focused on the corporate bottom line.

Michael R. Blood, The Associated Press