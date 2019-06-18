Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Liberals to reject Senate changes to solitary confinement bill
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 2:27 pm EDT
Kim Pate, executive director of the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies, is seen outside the Ashley Smith inquest in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013. The Liberals are poised to reject the Senate's amendments to a bill that aims to end solitary confinement in Canadian prisons, changes that many lawyers and human rights advocates say are necessary to make the bill constitutional. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel.
OTTAWA — The Liberals are poised to reject the Senate’s amendments to a bill that aims to end the practice of solitary confinement.
The government’s response to the Senate’s package of amendments details why the Liberals won’t accept a key change requiring a judge to approve any decision to isolate a prisoner beyond 48 hours.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says in a letter to the Senate that such a change would increase the workload of provincial courts and require the appointment of new judges to compensate.
Sen. Kim Pate, a lifelong advocate for prisoners’ rights, disagrees.
She says the government is spending money on hiring external reviewers for solitary confinement decisions with dollars that could be used to hire more judges, who have greater expertise and independence.
Pate says the law would be unconstitutional if the Liberals pass the bill without the Senate’s amendments.