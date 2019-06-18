Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawmakers hope for progress on spending caps, border crisis
by Andrew Taylor, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 5:18 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Top-level negotiations over paying the country’s bills and funding about $1.3 trillion in agency budgets are set to reconvene Wednesday in an effort to head off a train wreck when a series of budget and debt deadlines hit this fall.
At the same time, a key Senate panel is poised to approve a separate $4 billion-or-so measure to house and care for migrant refugees flocking across the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a long-delayed sign of progress as all sides work to avert a humanitarian tragedy at overcrowded and inadequate federal facilities in the southwest.
The bipartisan budget talks are aimed at preventing automatic spending cuts threatening the top priorities of both Democrats and Republicans.
{* loginWidget *}