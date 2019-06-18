Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Grand jury to hear case in Mississippi police officer death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 4:05 pm EDT
GULFPORT, Miss. — A grand jury will hear the case against the suspect in the slaying of a Mississippi officer who was shot outside a police station last month.
Mississippi Gulf Coast news outlets report that Judge Gaston Hewes Jr. said Tuesday there is probable cause to send 19-year-old Darian Atkinson’s case to a grand jury. The Harrison County panel will decide whether to indict him in the death of Officer Robert McKeithen.
Atkinson is jailed on a capital murder charge carrying a possible death sentence. The Sun Herald reports that a detective said the suspect walked 8 miles (13 kilometres) from his mother’s home to the Biloxi police station May 5 with the goal of killing a police officer.
Atkinson has been assigned public defenders. He hasn’t entered a plea.
WLOX reports five people face a Wednesday hearing on accessory-after-the-fact charges.