Loading articles...

Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria

Last Updated Jun 18, 2019 at 10:08 am EDT

A Canadian flag patch is shown on a soldier's shoulder in Trenton, Ont., on Oct. 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, says a Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Vance, who delivered the news before a federal cabinet meeting in Ottawa, says next of kin have been notified.

He did not immediately release the soldier’s name.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the incident took place during a training exercise, and is promising an investigation into what happened.

In a statement, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer offered condolences to the soldier’s friends and family.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.