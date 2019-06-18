Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian man gets 26 years for role in suicide attack
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 2:35 pm EDT
NEW YORK — A Canadian man has been sentenced to 26 years in U.S. prison for supporting a group of jihadists who committed a 2009 suicide attack that killed five American soldiers in Iraq.
U.S. District Judge Roslynn Mauskopf said Tuesday that Faruq Khalil Muhammad ‘Isa played a limited role in the conspiracy and did not deserve the life term called for under federal sentencing guidelines.
The sentence was spelled out in a plea agreement that remains under seal in federal court in Brooklyn.
Several of the soldiers’ relatives urged the judge to impose a life sentence. But Mauskopf said ‘Isa played a limited role compared to other co-conspirators and wasn’t involved in planning the actual attack.
‘Isa pleaded guilty to sending the attackers money and providing them logistical support.
The Associated Press
