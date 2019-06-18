Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Britain, Italy make joint bid to host 2020 UN climate talks
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 5:38 pm EDT
BERLIN — Britain and Italy are making a joint bid to host the U.N.’s global climate summit next year.
The two countries said Tuesday they’re proposing that Britain host the annual U.N. talks in late 2020 and for Italy to stage a preparatory meeting.
They said their partnership would send “a strong signal of determined and informed co-operation on climate change.”
Turkey is also in the running to host the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26. Countries are expected to make a decision on the venue during technical talks taking place in Bonn, Germany, until June 27.
Chile is hosting this year’s U.N. summit after Brazil dropped out.
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans last week to eliminate the country’s net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
