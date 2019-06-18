Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Body of man recovered from Colorado lake after night search
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 6:51 pm EDT
PUEBLO, Colo. — Colorado emergency personnel have recovered the body of a man from a lake following an overnight search.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports the body of 73-year-old David Bothel of Colorado Springs was found in Lake Pueblo State Park Tuesday morning.
Authorities say Colorado Parks and Wildlife rangers launched a search Monday after three witnesses reported seeing an empty boat adrift in No Name Cove around 3:30 p.m.
The witnesses say they saw a man fishing alone in the boat about 20 minutes earlier in the park 117 miles (188 kilometres) south of Denver.
Authorities say they discovered Bothel in about 40 feet (12 metres) of water using sonar equipment. His body was recovered using a remote operated vehicle.
Officials say Bothel’s body was transferred to the Pueblo County Coroner’s office.
Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain, http://www.chieftain.com
The Associated Press
