Biden balances middle class appeal with ritzy fundraisers

HIGHLAND PARK, Texas — During the first six weeks of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, roughly half of the more than a dozen fundraisers he headlined were in the homes of prominent trial lawyers.

His ties to trial lawyers could help pad his campaign for what’s expected to be a long, bruising Democratic primary fight against nearly two dozen rivals.

But they could also leave him vulnerable to criticism that he’s cozying up to wealthy donors who may want something in return if he becomes president.

That could undermine Biden’s efforts to portray his campaign as a battle to protect the middle class.

Thomas Beaumont And Brian Slodysko, The Associated Press