Autopsy: Campus shooting victims each had 6 or more wounds
by Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 9:20 am EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy shows that a student credited with tackling a gunman during a fatal North Carolina campus rampage suffered eight gunshot wounds, and another slain student was shot six times.
The autopsy released Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says Riley Howell had four wounds to the head or neck, two to the chest and one on each arm during the April shooting at UNC-Charlotte. The other slain student, Ellis Reed Parlier, had six gunshot wounds.
Police have said 21-year-old Howell saved lives by charging the gunman and bringing him to the ground. Trystan Andrew Terrell is charged with murder in the deaths of Howell and Parlier. Four other students survived wounds.
The motive for the shooting hasn’t been made clear.
Jonathan Drew, The Associated Press
