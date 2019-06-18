Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska climate change forcing some villages to relocate
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 12:52 am EDT
QUINHAGAK, Alaska — Accelerating erosion is forcing villages in western Alaska to begin making plans to move.
Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Monday that erosion caused by climate change threatens village infrastructure and could force the relocation of communities such as Quinhagak.
A 2012 state report listed Quinhagak’s sewer lagoon and multipurpose building as top priorities for replacement or repair because of erosion and thawing permafrost.
Officials say erosion now threatens Quinhagak’s airstrip, water treatment plant and water and sewer system.
An official says he does not know how they would close up the lagoon if erosion causes waste to leak into the Kuskokwim Bay, an important food source.
Quinhagak has applied for a Bureau of Indian Affairs grant to help with moving and rebuilding the lagoon, which could cost $6 million.
___
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org
The Associated Press
