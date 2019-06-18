Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Active shooter scare at Honolulu airport delays flights
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 18, 2019 10:32 pm EDT
HONOLULU — Flights are being delayed at Honolulu’s airport after an active shooter scare.
Passengers boarding flights out of Terminal 2 are being told to go through security screening again, which is holding up flights on Tuesday.
United Airlines says it’s delaying four flights to provide passengers with enough time to go through security screening and board their planes.
Hawaii state Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser rumours of an active shooter appeared to be linked to a laptop that malfunctioned, popped and started giving off smoke at a checkpoint.
Hawaii News Now reports a couple’s two laptops overheated in carry-on luggage Tuesday afternoon.
Sakahara says someone may have shouted that there was a shooter.
