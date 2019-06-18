Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
35th AIDS candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday
by News Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2019 6:41 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 18, 2019 at 6:47 am EDT
People attend the annual AIDS Candlelight Vigil on a rainy night in Barbara Hall Park in Toronto on June 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Michael Hudson
The 35th annual AIDS candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday in the city’s gay village.
Mayor John Tory is set to attend the event, which is held annually to honour and remember those who have died — and celebrate those are living with AIDS.
The theme for this year’s vigil is “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.”
The event is open to the public and will feature drag and spoken word artists.
It gets underway at 9 p.m. at Barbara Hall Park behind the 519 Community Centre on Church Street, just north of Wellesley.
