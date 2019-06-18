35th AIDS candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday

The 35th annual AIDS candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday in the city’s gay village.

Mayor John Tory is set to attend the event, which is held annually to honour and remember those who have died — and celebrate those are living with AIDS.

The theme for this year’s vigil is “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.”

The event is open to the public and will feature drag and spoken word artists.

It gets underway at 9 p.m. at Barbara Hall Park behind the 519 Community Centre on Church Street, just north of Wellesley.

