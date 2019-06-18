Loading articles...

1 person seriously injured in Brampton shooting

Last Updated Jun 18, 2019 at 11:43 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT

Peel police say a male victim has been taken to a trauma centre following a shooting in Brampton on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call for a shooting incident around 10:45 p.m. in the Orenda Court and McCallum court area near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

Paramedics tell 680 NEWS the victim suffered serious, life threatening injuries.

Police say K9 and tactical units are in the area.

