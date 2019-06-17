Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Venezuela's Guaidó grapples with case of alleged corruption
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 8:27 pm EDT
Venezuela's opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim President Juan Guaido speaks to journalists during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s opposition is coming under scrutiny for a case in which two activists allegedly misappropriated funds designated to help Venezuelan security forces who deserted and crossed into Colombia.
Opposition leader Juan Guaidó said Monday that his diplomatic representative in Colombia will on Tuesday provide Colombian investigators with information about an opposition probe of the case. Guaidó, who is trying to topple Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, says anyone found guilty of wrongdoing must be punished.
Maduro, who is frequently accused by the opposition of large-scale corruption, says the opposition case shows that Guaidó’s camp cannot be trusted.
Hundreds of Venezuelan security forces heeded an opposition call to leave their posts in February, around the time that Guaidó led a failed attempt to deliver aid across the border into Venezuela.