On Vancouver Island, trees are vanishing…

In today’s Big Story podcast, timber poaching is exactly what it sounds like: People entering public forests, chopping down trees and carting them off. It’s not an easy way to make a buck, and it’s not legal either, but some people are desperate.

What’s driving the spike in poaching of Vancouver Island’s forests? How does the changing makeup of the island contribute to it? How awful a crime is it, really, to take a single tree from a forest full of them? And also, how exactly is it done?

GUEST: Lyndsie Bourgon, The Atlantic

