US restores some aid but vows no more without migrant action
by Matthew Lee, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 3:38 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is easing previously announced cuts in hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to the Central American nations of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala.
But it says it won’t provide new assistance until they reduce the number of migrants coming to U.S. borders.
The State Department says it will allow about $400 million of more than $700 million initially suspended in March to be spent on projects that had been approved in 2017 and 2018.
That money will go to health, education and poverty alleviation programs as well as anti-crime efforts that many believe help reduce migrant outflows from the impoverished Northern Triangle.
But the department said there won’t be additional money until the U.S. is satisfied the three nations are taking concrete actions to reduce migration.
