3 downtown subway stations closed due to overcrowding from Raptors parade

The TTC closes Dundas subway station due to overcrowding at street level caused by the Raptors parade, June17, 2019. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera
Summary

The 501 Queen Streetcar and the 504 King streetcar will not be running from the Spadina area to Parliament Street

Yonge-Dundas Square will be opened as a secondary viewing location

Queen, Osgoode and Dundas subway stations are closed due to overcrowding at street level

The Raptors championship parade is still going strong but if you’re headed down to check it out you’ll have to plan ahead because three downtown subway stations have been closed.

Around 12:30 p.m. the TTC announced that Queen, Osgoode and Dundas subway stations are closed due to overcrowding at street level.

As well, the 501 Queen Streetcar and the 504 King streetcar will not be running from the Spadina area to Parliament Street. The TTC said they have cut power to the overhead streetcar lines due to “unsafe behaviour and people climbing TTC infrastructure.”

Thousands of people have packed Nathan Phillips Square since sunrise in anticipation of the parade.

The City of Toronto has also announced that Yonge-Dundas Square will be opened as a secondary viewing location because Nathan Phillips Square was at capacity.

There has been no word on when the subway stations will reopen or when power will be restored to the streetcar lines.

