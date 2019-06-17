Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trial set for ex-driver accused of abusing disabled girl
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 9:15 am EDT
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. — A trial date has been set for a former Mississippi bus driver accused of sitting on and threatening to kill a disabled child.
The Sun Herald reports Antioinette Jane Raymond is set to go to court in November. The former St. Martin Middle School bus driver opted for a trial after a judge saw video of the assault and subsequently rejected her sentencing deal.
Video shows Raymond threatening to kill the 14-year-old girl if she doesn’t get quiet and stay still. The video later shows Raymond sit on the girl.
A teacher accused in the abuse, Kerri Ann Nettles, was sentenced to a $3,000 fine and suspended six-month prison sentence. She’s settled a related civil lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.
___
Information from: The Sun Herald, http://www.sunherald.com
The Associated Press
