Man charged in connection with subway sexual assaults

A man has been charged in connection with two separate subway sexual assaults, Toronto police said Monday.

On March 23 at around 11:25 a.m., police said an 18-year-old woman was travelling southbound from the North York subway station.

While she was seated, a man sat down next to her and sexually assaulted her, police said in a news release.

A few days later on March 24, a 24-year-old woman was travelling by train from the St. Clair subway station and was also sexually assaulted by a man, police said.

Police launched a public appeal for information and a man was arrested and charged on June 9.

Kambiz Farhoumand, 52, of Toronto, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, police said.

He will appear in court on July 17.