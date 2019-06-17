The Latest: Iran to increase uranium enrichment levels

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on developments in the Persian Gulf region amid rising tensions between Iran and the U.S. (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

A spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency says Tehran will increase uranium enrichment levels “based on the country’s needs.”

Behrouz Kamalvandi made the comment in a news conference carried live on state television on Monday.

He says that increase could be to any level, from 3.67% which is the current limit set by the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Kamalvandi spoke to local journalists at Iran’s Arak heavy water facility.

His comments come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S., a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America for the nuclear deal.

Kamalvandi acknowledged that the country already quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium.

___

12: 45 p.m.

A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency says the country will break the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.

The Associated Press