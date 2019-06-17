Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Taylor Swift's new video features Ellen, RuPaul and more
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 9:11 am EDT
FILE - In this June 1, 2019 photo, Taylor Swift performs at Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Swift’s new music video features a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of “Queer Eye.” The clip for her song “You Need to Calm Down,” in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released Monday, June 17. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift’s new music video features a number of famous faces, including Ellen DeGeneres, Laverne Cox, RuPaul and the cast of “Queer Eye.”
The clip for her song “You Need to Calm Down,” in which Swift calls out homophobes and her own haters, was released Monday.
Ryan Reynolds, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall, Hayley Kiyoko, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Adam Rippon also make appearances in the colorful video.
The clip closes with Swift and Katy Perry — dressed as french fries and a hamburger — hugging. The two mended their friendship last year after publicly feuding.
The video finishes with the words: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.”
Earlier this month Swift announced that she supported the Equality Act.
The Associated Press
