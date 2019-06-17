Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scientists take a peek behind those sad puppy dog eyes
by Jeremy Rehm, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 3:08 pm EDT
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2013, file photo, a Labrador retriever named Shayna attends a news conference at the American Kennel Club in New York. A study released on Monday, June 17, 2019 suggests that over thousands of years of dog domestication, people preferred dogs that could pull off the ”puppy dog" eyes look. And that encouraged the evolution of the facial muscle behind it, researchers propose. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NEW YORK — Scientists say they’ve figured out why dogs can make those sad puppy dog eyes at you. It turns out, it’s because of us.
Thousands of years of living with people encouraged dogs to develop a muscle that lets them raise their eyebrows so they look more babylike. And people may have unwittingly preferred pups that could make that expression.
Researchers suggested this in a study released Monday by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
They showed that this muscle is virtually absent in wolves, the ancestors of dogs.
The researchers believe dogs used this eye muscle to communicate with humans, possibly goading people to feed or care for them — or at least take them out to play.
