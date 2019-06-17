Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Prince Harry promotes late mother's cause: Angola land mines
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 11:09 am EDT
Britain's Prince Harry speaks on stage during a concert hosted by his charity Sentebale at Hampton Court Palace, in London, Tuesday June 11, 2019. The concert will raise funds and awareness for Sentebale, the charity founded by Prince Harry and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso in 2006, to support children and young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool)
LONDON — Prince Harry has offered his support to a new initiative to clear land mines from a wilderness area in Angola, saying it will protect lives and help communities.
In backing the 47 million pound ($60 million) initiative of the Angolan government and the Halo Trust, Harry continued work on a cause championed by his late mother, Princess Diana. She drew attention to the African nation’s dangerous minefields by stepping onto one.
The funds will be used to clear 153 minefields in an area with vital waterways to the Okavango Delta. The Halo Trust hopes foreign governments and individuals will match the funds pledged by the Angolan government.
Speaking Monday at London’s Chatham House think-tank , Harry said Angola’s wilderness was “an asset that should be protected, celebrated and benefited by its people.”
The Associated Press
