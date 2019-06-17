Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pfizer to buy Array BioPharma in deal worth $11.4 billion
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 7:15 am EDT
NEW YORK — Pfizer is buying the cancer treatment company Array BioPharma in a deal worth $11.4 billion.
Array has a combination therapy for BRAF-mutant metastatic melanoma, along with a pipeline of targeted cancer medicines in development and a portfolio of other medicines that are expected to generate significant royalties over time.
It announced significant advancement in the treatment of colorectal cancer last month.
Array’s employees will remain in their current locations, which include Cambridge, Massachusetts, Morrisville, North Carolina, Boulder, Colorado, La Jolla, California and Pearl River, New York.
Pfizer Inc. will pay $48 per share and expects the deal to close in the second half of the year.
Shares of Array BioPharma Inc. surged 60 per cent before the opening bell Monday.
The Associated Press
