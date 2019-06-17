Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nick Nurse shrine pops up in downtown Toronto
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 7:52 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 17, 2019 at 7:53 am EDT
A Shrine to Raptors' coach Nick Nurse near John and Wellington Streets in downtown Toronto on June 17, 2019. (Bert Dandy/CityNews)
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse made such an impression this season that’s there now a shrine to him in downtown Toronto.
Created by digital design firm One Method, the same people behind La Carnita and Sweet Jesus, the mural complete with candles and flowers, can be found just outside their office at the corner of John and Wellington.
Not everyone is a fan. One person commented on Instagram that it “seems like you’re honouring the dead…Not the greatest idea!” while others were more approving.
Nick Nurse, of course, is getting admiration NBA-wide for his imaginative defensive schemes and calm demeanour that led the Raptors to their first-ever NBA title.
He’s also famous for a meme that went viral during the Raptors’ first-round playoff series against Orlando and that Drake shoulder rub.
