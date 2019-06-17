Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man, 24, pleads guilty in transgender woman's 2016 death
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 7:37 pm EDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama authorities say a 24-year-old Birmingham man has pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder of victims he targeted because they were transgender.
The Birmingham News reports that Denzell Thomas, whose trial was set to begin this week, entered the pleas Monday in Circuit Judge Stephen Wallace’s courtroom and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded to the 2016 killing of Hason “Jazz” Alford and the wounding of another victim the same year.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy District Attorney Joe L. Roberts said both victims were targeted because they were “transgender and vulnerable.”
Alford, who was from North Carolina, was found fatally shot on Sept. 23, 2016, at a hotel.
___
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews
The Associated Press
