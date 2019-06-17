In the news today, June 17

Four stories in the news for Monday, June 17

———

TORONTO SET TO MARK RAPTORS’ WIN WITH PARADE

Throngs of fans are expected to line the streets of Toronto today as the city celebrates its first major professional sports championship in more than a quarter century. Mayor John Tory has declared Monday “We The North Day” in Toronto, after the slogan of the NBA champion Raptors. A parade and rally to mark the team’s historic win over the Golden State Warriors is set to begin at 10 a.m. eastern time and wind its way through the downtown to Toronto City Hall. The last time the city held a sports celebration of this magnitude was after the Toronto Blue Jays won the World Series in 1993.

———

QUEBEC ADOPTS SECULARISM BILL 21

Quebec’s secularism bill banning religious symbols for teachers, police officers and other public servants in positions of authority was passed last night. Bill 21 also forbids anyone giving or receiving a state service with their face covered — largely seen as a measure targeting full-face Islamic veils. Its opponents say the law targets religious minorities while the government argues it affirms the Quebecois people’s secular identity. Earlier Sunday the government passed another controversial bill that allows it to force newly arrived immigrants to pass a French-language and so-called values test before becoming eligible for permanent residency.

———

HEALTH MINISTER TO RELEASE $50M DEMENTIA STRATEGY

The federal government is releasing a national strategy on dementia today that focuses on preventing the affliction, supporting caregivers and finding cures. According to federal statistics, more than 419,000 Canadian seniors have been diagnosed with some form of dementia. Mental decline can have many different causes but there are few treatments and those that exist don’t do much but slow dementia’s progression. So prevention is a major emphasis in the $50-million strategy, with the government hoping that if Canadians get more exercise, eat better and don’t smoke, they’ll avoid dementia causes such as strokes.

———

SENATE TO DISCUSS NEW SOCIAL MEDIA GUIDELINES

An independent senator says members of the Red Chamber have to stop being so nasty on social media. Sen. Tony Dean says several recent exchanges on Twitter that included senators as well as their staff constituted “aggressive, harassing and, in some cases, bullying” behaviour. In just the last few weeks Senators have accused each other of misogyny, racism and selling out their home provinces. Dean argues that while free speech and the protections of parliamentary privilege are important, there should be reasonable limits on hurtful speech and conduct unbecoming a senator or the Senate as an institution.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Voir Dire to address pretrial issues in the case of Matthew Raymond charged with killing four people in Fredericton last year.

— Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announces details of the Food Policy for Canada in Montreal.

— Social Development Minister Jean-Yves Duclos makes announcement related to First-Time Home Buyer Incentive and Shared Equity Mortgage Providers Fund.

— Calgary trial for Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, who’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of his four-year-old daughter.

— Andrew Berry, charged with the second-degree murders of his daughters, stands trial in Vancouver.

— LNG Canada launches initiative in Vancouver to attract, train and employ women to work in the skilled trades at its Kitimat project.

———

The Canadian Press