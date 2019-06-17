In pictures: Raptors fans crowd Toronto streets for NBA Championship Parade

Millions of fans lined the streets of Lake Shore Boulevard and downtown Toronto to get a shot of the Raptors NBA Championship parade on Monday afternoon.

The convoy of players, coaches and MLSE executives were slowly creeping along due to the sheer volume of people, headed towards a fan rally at Nathan Phillips Square.

Subway stations have been forced to be shut down and Toronto police have opened Yonge-Dundas Square as a secondary viewing area for the parade.

Here are some of the sights captured along the parade route: