Hunt for cause of massive South America power outage begins
by Luis Andres Henao And Paul Byrne, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 12:40 am EDT
Gustavo Lopetegui, Argentina's Energy Secretary, addresses the press regarding the blackout in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, June 16, 2019. A massive blackout left tens of millions of people without electricity in Argentina and Uruguay on Sunday after an unexplained failure in the neighboring countries’ interconnected power grid. (AP Photo/Tomas F. Cuesta)
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — As lights turned back on across Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay after a massive blackout hit tens of millions people, authorities were still largely in the dark about what caused the collapse of the interconnected grid and tallied the damage from the unforeseen disaster.
Argentine President Mauricio Macri promised a thorough investigation into what he called an “unprecedented” outage, one that raised questions about flaws in South America’s grid, which connects many of the region’s largest countries.
Energy officials said the results of the investigation would be available in 10 to 15 days, and they could not immediately provide details on the economic impact of the outage, which came on a Sunday, and a day before a national holiday in Argentina.
