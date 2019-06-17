HBC appoints interim CFO as Ed Record takes medical leave of absence

TORONTO — The Hudson’s Bay Co. says its chief financial officer is taking a medical leave of absence.

HBC says Ed Record’s leave begins today.

The retailer did not provide any additional information on Record’s condition.

It says the company has appointed Becky Roof to serve in the role in the interim.

Roof is currently a managing director at AlixPartners LLP, a global consulting firm.

She has previously served as interim CFO for other large companies.

The Canadian Press