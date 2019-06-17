Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
GOP mutters, gently, as Trump sidesteps Senate for top aides
by Alan Fram, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 12:34 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan speaks about the situation in the Persian Gulf region during a meeting with Portuguese Minister of National Defense Joao Cravinho, at the Pentagon. President Donald Trump has placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors. The practice lets him quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process, which can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
WASHINGTON — Republican senators are muttering about President Donald Trump’s anointment of Ken Cuccinelli and others as acting heads of major federal agencies. But their complaints are muffled, even though their job description includes confirming top administration aides.
Their reluctance to confront Trump comes as analysts say he’s placed acting officials in key posts in significantly higher numbers than his recent predecessors.
The practice lets Trump quickly, if temporarily, install allies in important positions while circumventing the Senate confirmation process. That process can be risky with Republicans running the chamber by a slim 53-47 margin.
Trump has put Cuccinelli atop U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Cuccinelli is a conservative who’s taken hard-line positions on immigration and led a group that considered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell too moderate.