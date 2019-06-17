Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
GMP Capital selling capital markets business to U.S. firm Stifel Financial
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 7:53 am EDT
TORONTO — GMP Capital Inc. has signed a deal to sell its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in a deal worth roughly $70 million.
Under the deal, Stifel, which is based in St. Louis, Missouri will pay the tangible book value of the business, less cash, plus $45 million.
GMP chief executive Harris Fricker and other key personnel have agreed to join Stifel once the deal closes.
The company said assuming the successful completion of the transaction it plans a one-time return of capital distribution of 27.5 cents per share.
The sale and the return of capital payment require approval by a two-thirds majority vote by shareholders.
GMP says it plans to make its wealth management business the core of its growth strategy going forward. The firm, which holds a 33 per cent stake in Richardson GMP Ltd., says it is in talks with Richardson Financial Group Ltd. to acquire the stake it does not already hold.