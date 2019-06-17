GMP Capital selling capital markets business to U.S. firm Stifel Financial

TORONTO — GMP Capital Inc. has signed a deal to sell its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in a deal worth roughly $70 million.

Under the deal, Stifel, which is based in St. Louis, Missouri will pay the tangible book value of the business, less cash, plus $45 million.

GMP chief executive Harris Fricker and other key personnel have agreed to join Stifel once the deal closes.

The company said assuming the successful completion of the transaction it plans a one-time return of capital distribution of 27.5 cents per share.

The sale and the return of capital payment require approval by a two-thirds majority vote by shareholders.

GMP says it plans to make its wealth management business the core of its growth strategy going forward. The firm, which holds a 33 per cent stake in Richardson GMP Ltd., says it is in talks with Richardson Financial Group Ltd. to acquire the stake it does not already hold.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GMP)

The Canadian Press