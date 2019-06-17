Experts hold climate talks in Bonn as pressure to act grows

BERLIN — Experts are meeting in Germany for U.N.-hosted talks on climate change amid growing pressure for governments to act faster against global warming.

Diplomats meeting in the western city of Bonn starting Monday will focus on resolving issues that couldn’t be agreed upon at last December’s climate summit in Poland. This includes the rules governing the international trade in carbon certificates, which allow rich countries to offset emissions by paying for projects in poor nations.

Public concern about global warming has heightened over the past year amid a series of extreme weather events. Students in Europe and beyond have staged regular street protests demanding action to curb climate change.

The meeting, which runs until June 27, precedes a September gathering of world leaders in New York to discuss climate change.

