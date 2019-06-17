Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Experts hold climate talks in Bonn as pressure to act grows
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 6:30 am EDT
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a visit to Imperial College where she saw machinery which converts carbon dioxide into oxygen, in London, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Britain's outgoing prime minister on Wednesday announced plans to eliminate the country's net contribution to climate change by 2050 as Europe's effort to slow global warming picked up speed. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool photo via AP)
BERLIN — Experts are meeting in Germany for U.N.-hosted talks on climate change amid growing pressure for governments to act faster against global warming.
Diplomats meeting in the western city of Bonn starting Monday will focus on resolving issues that couldn’t be agreed upon at last December’s climate summit in Poland. This includes the rules governing the international trade in carbon certificates, which allow rich countries to offset emissions by paying for projects in poor nations.
Public concern about global warming has heightened over the past year amid a series of extreme weather events. Students in Europe and beyond have staged regular street protests demanding action to curb climate change.
The meeting, which runs until June 27, precedes a September gathering of world leaders in New York to discuss climate change.