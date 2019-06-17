Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Egypt TV says ousted president Morsi dies in court
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 12:12 pm EDT
FILE - In this July 13, 2012 photo, Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi holds a news conference with Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki, at the Presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt. On Monday, June 17, 2019, Egypt's state TV said that the country's ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)
CAIRO — Egypt’s state TV says the country’s ousted President Mohammed Morsi has collapsed during a court session and died.
The state TV says the 67-year-old Morsi was attending a session Monday in his trial on espionage charges when he blacked out and then died. His body was taken to a hospital, it said.
Morsi, who hailed from Egypt’s largest Islamist group, the now outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012 in the country’s first free elections following the ouster the year before of longtime leader Hosni Mubarak. The military ousted Morsi in 2013 after massive protests and crushed the Brotherhood in a major crackdown, arresting Morsi and many others of the group’s leaders.
