Debating impeachment, Democrats have 2020 on their minds
by Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 6:39 pm EDT
In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. While Speaker Pelosi says Congress shouldn’t impeach for political reasons or not impeach for political reasons, political considerations overhang the decision making. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON — The decisions being made over whether or not to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump are personal, gut-wrenching and, at times, starkly political. And Democrats know they’ll have fallout in 2020 and beyond.
Some lawmakers say impeachment will benefit the president, energizing his campaign. Others warn that failing to impeach Trump risks deflating Democratic voters they need to turn out in 2020.
As much as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Congress shouldn’t impeach for political reasons or not impeach for political reasons, political considerations overhang the decision making.
Nearly 60 House Democrats now favour launching an impeachment inquiry. But so far Pelosi has resisted their push.
The House is moving on a slow, if steady “path,” as Pelosi calls it, pursuing investigations into Trump’s administration.