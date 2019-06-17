Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chicago gang member found guilty of shooting ATF agent
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 6:42 pm EDT
CHICAGO — A federal jury has convicted a man accused of shooting a U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent he allegedly mistook for a rival Chicago street gang member.
Ernesto Godinez was convicted Monday of the May 2018 shooting of Kevin Crump as he and other agents were installing tracking devices on cars belonging to suspected gang members.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Eichenseer says the 29-year-old Godinez was looking for rivals and “protecting Almighty Latin Saints territory.”
Prosecutors say one bullet fired by Godinez struck Crump in the head and entered his neck before exiting between his eyes. Crump needed reconstructive surgeries including steel mesh and titanium implants to repair the damage.
Defence attorney Lawrence Hyman argued Godinez “is not accountable for this horrible act.”
Godinez will be sentenced Sept.19.
The Associated Press
