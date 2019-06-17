Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cartel ex-boss 'La Tuta' sentenced to 55 years in Mexico
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 4:56 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say former Knights Templar cartel boss Servando Gómez has been sentenced to 55 years in prison.
Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan announced the sentence Monday in a brief statement and said Gómez was found responsible for the 2011 kidnapping of a businessman in the city of Uruapan.
Gómez is a former grade school teacher known by the alias “La Tuta.”
He led the Knights Templar for years as it terrorized Michoacan.
The cartel became notorious for using extortions, kidnappings and killings to dominate social and political life in the state.
The Knights Templar lost control after thousands of civilians responded by taking up arms and forming self-defence groups.
Gómez was captured by security forces in 2015.
