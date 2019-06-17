Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Anchorage airport may raise fees for pilots and businesses
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 12:04 am EDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Rates and fees at Anchorage’s city-owned airport may increase soon.
The Anchorage Daily News reported Sunday that Merrill Field airport plans to request that the city raise the rates on leases, parking and airplane fuel paid by businesses and pilots.
The airport’s new manager says the 90-year-old facility also plans to charge for services previously provided at no cost such as document preparation.
Officials say the airport has spent more than it has made for about four years to complete federally-subsidized upgrade projects, while a savings account from a land exchange has been depleted.
Some business owners and pilots say the city should provide more support for the airport instead of burdening leaseholders.
Officials say Merrill Field is not subsidized by local or state taxes.
Information from: Anchorage Daily News, http://www.adn.com
The Associated Press
