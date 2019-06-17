Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Albania: Parliament starts procedure to oust the president
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2019 6:59 am EDT
Albanian President Ilir Meta speaks during a news conference in capital Tirana, Albania on Monday June 10, 2019. Albania's president says he has canceled upcoming municipal elections fearing a "social tension." Ilir Meta said holding elections without the opposition would be "undemocratic" and would "freeze the country's integration." (AP Photo/Hektor Pustina)
TIRANA, Albania — Albania’s parliament has started the procedure to oust President Ilir Meta for violating the constitution with his attempt to cancel upcoming municipal elections.
Taulant Balla of the governing Socialist Party parliamentary group said Monday 55 lawmakers had made the request.
Earlier this month Meta said he was cancelling June 30 local elections because he feared the balloting would be “undemocratic” without the participation of Albania’s centre-right opposition parties and would spark social conflict.
Prime Minister Edi Rama insists the municipal elections will go ahead as scheduled to prevent political “blackmail” to force the calling of early parliamentary elections.
Albania’s centre-right opposition has led protests since mid-February, accusing the government of links to organized crime and demanding a new general election.