Abortion foes, supporters pack hearing in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Activists on both sides of the abortion divide have clashed over a bill in Massachusetts that would let women obtain an abortion after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of “fatal fetal anomalies.”

The bill, called the “Roe Act” by supporters, would amend current state law which allows abortions after 24 weeks only to preserve the life or health of the mother.

The bill would also eliminate the requirement that teens obtain permission from a parent or judge before obtaining an abortion.

Abortion opponents, many wearing red shirts with the words “choose LIFE, oppose infanticide,” crowded the hearing room alongside backers of the bill wearing pink shirts reading “I Support the ROE Act.”

Supporters say the small numbers of women who seek the procedure are faced with a heartbreaking choice.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press







