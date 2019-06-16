Ulysses S. Grant's Detroit home to be moved, renovated

DETROIT — The Detroit home of President Ulysses S. Grant is being moved from the former Michigan State Fairgrounds to the Eastern Market where it will be refashioned as a public education and resource centre.

Sandra Clark, the director the Michigan History Center, said Thursday that the two-story white clapboard house will be established as a museum to explore Grant’s life and his impact on Detroit.

The Civil War general lived at the house with his wife Julia Dent from April 1849 to May 1850.

The Michigan State Housing and Development Authority is helping to fund the move, which Clark says could cost $200,000. The move is tentatively set for August.

HistoricDetroit.org says the house is moving to make way for development on the fairgrounds that have been dormant since 2008.

The Associated Press