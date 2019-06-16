Teen charged in Mississauga double stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a double stabbing in Mississauga last month.

Police say an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man were involved in an altercation at a commercial plaza near Tenth Line West and Thomas Street just before midnight on May 22nd.

The two victims were stabbed and transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Their conditions have since stabalized.

Police say the teen suspect – who cannot be named under terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act – was arrested on Friday and now faces two counts of aggravated assault.