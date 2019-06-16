Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Record-breaking number of African migrants coming to America
by Andrew Selsky And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 12:14 pm EDT
In this June 13, 2019 photo, a migrant man looks at his cellphone as he rests inside the Portland Exposition Building, in Portland, Maine. Maine's largest city has repurposed the basketball arena as an emergency shelter in anticipation of hundreds of asylum seekers who are headed to the state from the U.S. southern border. Most are arriving from Congo and Angola. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
PORTLAND, Maine — Undaunted by a journey over thousands of miles, people fleeing economic privation and human rights abuses in African countries are coming to the United States in unprecedented numbers.
Border agents and officials in Texas and even in Maine are scrambling to absorb them. Mexico, on the overland route to America, is on pace to tripling the number of African immigrants it is processing this year, up from 2,100 in 2017.
In one recent week, U.S. border patrol agents stopped more than 500 African migrants in Texas. They were from the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.
Word has spread among migrants that Portland, Maine, is a welcoming place. A total of 170 asylum seekers arrived in recent days. Hundreds more are expected.
Andrew Selsky And Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press