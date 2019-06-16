Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pope dons helmut to enter earthquake-hit cathedral in Italy
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 16, 2019 7:36 am EDT
Pope Francis celebrates mass in Camerino, Italy, Sunday, June 16, 2019. The town of Camerino was heavily damaged by the 2016 earthquake that hit the central Italian Marche region. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
CAMERINO, Italy — Pope Francis has donned a white firefighter’s safety helmet to enter a damaged cathedral during a visit to central Italy, where he is giving encouragement to people still struggling three years after devastating earthquakes struck.
Francis travelled Sunday to the town of Camerino, which was shaken so badly in 2016 that people are still not allowed into the town centre as work continues to stabilize buildings.
Before he entered the cathedral, a firefighter’s safety helmet was placed over Francis’ skullcap. Inside the cathedral, he was surrounded by firefighters and clergymen also wearing helmets. He placed flowers at a statue of the Virgin Mary, which was damaged in the earthquake. The statue’s head and arms are missing.